Police trace missing Kirkcaldy woman

Police searching for a missing Kirkcaldy woman have reported she has been found safe and well.

Jade Millar was traced today.

She was reported missing late on Friday night after making plans to visit a relative – and then did not make contact with them.

Police re-issued an appeal for help to trace her amid “increasing concern”, but confirmed this evening the 32-year old woman had been found.

They thanked all who had shared the appeal information online.