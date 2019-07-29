Police trace missing Kirkcaldy woman

Police searching for a missing Kirkcaldy woman have reported she has been found safe and well.
Jade Millar was traced today.
She was reported missing late on Friday night after making plans to visit a relative – and then did not make contact with them.
Police re-issued an appeal for help to trace her amid “increasing concern”, but confirmed this evening the 32-year old woman had been found.
They thanked all who had shared the appeal information online.