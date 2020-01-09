Police trace missing young Fife man

Police have traced a young man reported missing in Fife.

Aaron Hickman was last seen at 1.30am on Thursday in the Cardenden area.

The 22-year-old has not been seen since, and Police Scotland said there was growing concerns for his welfare.

An appeal was launched last night for public help.

Police scotland confirmed this mnorning that Aaron had been traced safe and well.

They thanked everyone who shared or otherwise assisted with their appeal for information.