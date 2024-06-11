Police trace trace missing Glenrothes man after appeal on social media

Allan Crow
Allan Crow
Published 11th Jun 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 13:05 BST
Police have traced a man reported missing in Glenrothes.

Hugh Lambie, 65, was last seen near Carfrae Drive in the town around 2.40am on Tuesday. It was believed he was heading in the direction of South Parks Road. Police issued a description of what he was wearing when he was last seen, and said concern was growing.

Shortly after launching their appeal on social media, Mr Lambie was traced.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

