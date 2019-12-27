Police update after blood and weapon on Glenrothes street

Police have revealed the background to the discovery of a pool of blood and a weapon in a Glenrothes street.

An investigation was launched on Boxing Day after their discovery in Foxton Drive.

A member of the public out walking their dog around 10:20am raised the alarm, and officers thought the large pool of blood may have meant someone was in need of medical attention.

This morning they confirmed the matter was medical – not criminal.

Officers were concerned for the welfare of the person following the discovery and appealed to the public for in formation.

A spokesman added: “Following our appeal for information on Thursday, 26 December, 2019, regarding blood and other items being found in Foxton Drive in Glenrothes, Police Scotland now able to confirm and reassure the public that the matter is not in fact criminal, but a medical one.

“The public are thanked for their assistance in responding to this appeal.”