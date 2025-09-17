Police warning after teen charged after riding e-scooter through Fife shopping centre

A teenager has been charged and had his e-scooter bike seized after being caught riding it in a Fife shopping centre.

The incident happened yesterday in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre in Dunfermline. It was also used on the town’s High Street. Police confirmed the 14-year old boy has been charged.

It comes as Police Scotland has urged parents to be cautious when buying electric bikes or e-scooters for Christmas - because some models may not be permitted for use on public roads.

While they are becoming increasingly common in towns and cities across Scotland, some vehicles are being modified to exceed speed and power limits, which can reclassify them under motorcycle legislation.

The youth had his e-scooter seized (Pic: doosenwhacker/Pixabay)

From the beginning of January 2024 and the end of September 2024, officers across Scotland have made 281 seizures.

Inspector Hugh Niccolls said: "This year officers have seized a growing number of e-bikes and e-scooters being used illegally on roads across Scotland.

"E-bikes can legally be used on public roads if they meet specific requirements, including that the motor should not be able to propel the bike when it is travelling more than 15.5mph and must have a maximum power output of 250 watts.

“Vehicles that exceed these limits are motor vehicles and are subject to the Road Traffic Act, meaning the rider must hold a full UK driving license, have insurance, and wear an approved helmet. Failure to comply with these legal requirements could face enforcement action under the Road Traffic Act.

"E-scooters, however, are not permitted on public roads, pavements or other public spaces, as they do not meet the necessary legal standards. Their use is only legal on private land with the landowner's consent.

"Anyone found riding a non-compliant e-bike or e-scooter on a public road will likely have it seized by officers and removed to a contractor's yard, with a significant cost to the owner. Additionally, using vehicles that do not meet legal requirements poses a serious safety risk, increasing the likelihood of injuries to both riders and other road users, particularly pedestrians.