Politicians condemn transphobic and homophobic graffiti in St Andrews

The Saint – the newspaper of students at the town's university – has reported on “several cases” in recent weeks.

They come after reports of an assault on a teenage boy on Wednesday, November 3, who was subjected to homophobic abuse.

It is not known if they are linked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Chamberlain (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

But the appearance of the graffiti has shocked politicians.

Lib Dems’ Wendy Chamberlain, MP for St Andrews, and Willie Rennie MSP for North-East Fife, said the acts did not reflect views of St Andrews community.

The Westminster politician added: “The character of the town has always been a welcoming one and these disgraceful incidents in no way reflect the views of the vast majority of the local community, or the staff and students at the university.

"It's unfortunate that a few unpleasant individuals can undermine all the good work that is being done to make people feel safe and welcome in our area.

Homophobia and transphobia and hate crimes are a serious matter that too many people are forced to put up with on a daily basis and I would encourage anyone who witnesses these types of incidents, or knows the people involved, to report them to the police straight away."

Mr Rennie said Lib Dems have always believed that trans right are human rights, adding: “ I'm encouraged by how far we have come in recent years and by the support of people in the community for tackling homophobic and transphobic issues, but it is clear there is still a lot more that needs to be done to prevent this sort of thing from happening again.

"Wider education in schools and better access to public information is the key to delivering the sort of change that will ensure that, in future, people in the LGBTQ plus community do not face the same discrimination that many previous generations have had to endure."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.