Wheelchair users at Lower Largo beach were able to experience the sea and sand thanks to five days of funding from Fife Charities Trust. It meant local development trust, Largo Communities Together, was able to bring Pony AxeS and its horse, called Obama, to enable disabled people to access the beach and Fife Coastal Path.

The funding covered five days over the summer months on the beach and along the coastal path with Obama, his owner, Simon Mulholland, and Kate Mulholland of Inclusive Countryside Access CIC.

