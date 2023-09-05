Pony powered help makes Fife beach accessible for wheelchair users
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wheelchair users at Lower Largo beach were able to experience the sea and sand thanks to five days of funding from Fife Charities Trust. It meant local development trust, Largo Communities Together, was able to bring Pony AxeS and its horse, called Obama, to enable disabled people to access the beach and Fife Coastal Path.
The funding covered five days over the summer months on the beach and along the coastal path with Obama, his owner, Simon Mulholland, and Kate Mulholland of Inclusive Countryside Access CIC.
A spokesperson for Largo Communities Together said: “There were participants from a range of settings - care homes, group homes, sheltered housing complexes, guests staying at Homelands self-catering lodges, Lower Largo Friendship Group, individuals from across Fife and residents from Lundin Links and Largo. The youngest was only a few months old and the eldest was 97. The sheer delight on everyone’s face at being able to do what others take for granted made it all worthwhile”.