Popular antiques and collectables fair returns to Kirkcaldy for first event of 2025
The popular event which offers bargain hunters the chance to look for some rare gems and one-off items returns to the town’s St Bryce Kirk on Saturday, February 22.
The fair is an opportunity to buy items which will be individual and uncommon, maybe generating memories and discussion over whose granny used to have one.
Once again the fair, which runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm, will offer a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale.
These will include: Gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects (eg silver rim decanters, vases), cigarette cases, Vesta cases, cutlery, picture frames, original and printed art, tapestry, wooden items (inc Mauchline boxes), large and small ceramics, magazines, glassware (inc. bottles), books, postcards, comics, linen and soft furnishings, motoring items, vintage cameras and photographic equipment, vintage watches and clocks, coins, stamps, banknotes, medals, toys, models, vintage clothing, tableware and other random collectables.
Organiser Julian Brook – also known as Collectable Jules – urges anyone who thinks “I’ve got loads of this at home” to get in touch and see about having a table at one of the fair later in the year.
This year’s fairs in Kirkcaldy are planned for May 31, August 23 and November 22.
Entry is £1, payable at the door on the day. The St Bryce Cafe will also be open during the fair.
For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Collectable-Jules
