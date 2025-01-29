Popular Big Green Market is back in Burntisland for first time in 2025
The popular market, which is organised by a team of volunteers, aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at a very affordable price.
The market will run on Friday, January 31 from noon until 4pm and on Saturday, February 1 from 10am to 1pm at the town’s Parish Church Halls.
The community event runs monthly and helps raise funds for local groups and organisations at the same time as promoting reuse and recycling.
Last year the markets raised over £12,000 for local community groups and put thousands of perfectly good items back into good use.
The Big Green Market usually takes place on the first Friday and Saturday of each month. Since the event began in 2021 many organisations have received financial support from the market.
To find out more visit www.facebook.com/biggreenmarketburntisland
