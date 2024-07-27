Popular bonfire and fireworks display could return to Fife town for first time since 2019

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bonfire and fireworks display could return to a Fife town for the first time since 2019 if enough money can be raised.

The Burntisland Bonfire Committee has launched a crowdfunding page in a bid to raise £2000 to help fund the once annual event.

They are looking to raise the cash by the end of August to ensure that they can put on an event on the town’s Links on November 3.

A message on the Crowdfunder page from the committee said: “Since 2019 we have unfortunately not been able to hold this very popular free annual bonfire and fireworks display for local families due to Covid and lack of support.

Fundraising is taking place in a bid to host a bonfire and fireworks display in Burntisland for the first time since 2019. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"This year we have worked hard to get the support and arrangements in place so are looking forward to holding this event on the budget friendlier date of November 3, 2024.

"To enable this we will need to raise a total of £2000 by August 31 to add to the existing money available to pay for the fireworks, insurance, traffic management (new requirement) and other supporting organisations’ costs. The total for all of these is nearly double that paid in 2019.”

The group said that all the money collected will be used to pay for the cost of holding the fireworks display and bonfire with any excess carried forward to help with next year’s event.

The message added: “Any amount you are willing to contribute would be gratefully received to bring back this fabulous local family event.”

For years the Burntisland bonfire and fireworks display was one of the biggest such events in Fife, drawing in hundreds of locals and visitors for the event.

However, the last event was held in 2019 before Covid meant the 2020 event could not go ahead. Since then organisers have struggled to get enough support to put on the event, but are now looking ahead to bringing it back for the community this year.