A popular cafe bistro in Cupar has announced it is close its doors.

The Press, on George Inn Pend, off Crossgate, will shut at the end of this month after seven years in town.

The bistro opened in the former office of the Fife Herald newspaper, and the owners said the decision to close was not an easy one to make - in common with many hospitality venues it had found trade hard over the last few years.

In a post on Facebook, owners Grant and Paul Hughes said “With great sadness, we announce that we’ve come to the end of our journey at The Press. Overall, we’ve enjoyed our seven years in Cupar, although, like many other businesses, we’ve found the last few years harder than expected. This has not been an easy decision to make. We’d like to thank all of our customers who’ve supported us throughout this time as well as all of the staff, past and present.”They said The Press would continue to trade until the end of July.

