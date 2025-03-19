Popular Comic Con returns to Fife shopping centre
Kirkcaldy Comic Con will take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 22 from 10am until 4pm.
Fifers are invited to come along and enjoy a fun filled atmosphere packed with talented creators, fantastic costumes and all their favourite characters.
The popular event, organised by BGCP, brings fans together from across the Kingdom and beyond.
There’s a chance to browse the wide range of stalls with vendors selling everything from comic books and action figures to crafts, art, collectible cards, Lego and anime goods.
Visitors can also enjoy free meet and greet opportunities with their favourite characters and check out an assortment of props from beloved movies and TV shows on display.
For more information visit the Kirkcaldy Comic Con Facebook page.
