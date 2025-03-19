Popular Comic Con returns to Fife shopping centre

Comic Con is back in Kirkcaldy.

Fans of all things comic won’t want to miss an event that’s returning to Kirkcaldy town centre this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Comic Con will take place in the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 22 from 10am until 4pm.

Fifers are invited to come along and enjoy a fun filled atmosphere packed with talented creators, fantastic costumes and all their favourite characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular event, organised by BGCP, brings fans together from across the Kingdom and beyond.

There’s a chance to browse the wide range of stalls with vendors selling everything from comic books and action figures to crafts, art, collectible cards, Lego and anime goods.

Visitors can also enjoy free meet and greet opportunities with their favourite characters and check out an assortment of props from beloved movies and TV shows on display.

For more information visit the Kirkcaldy Comic Con Facebook page.