Popular Dunnikier Country Fayre returns to Kirkcaldy park

A popular day out for the whole family returns to a Kirkcaldy park this month.

The annual Dunnikier Country Park Fayre will take place on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25.

With a wide range of activities and attractions planned there’s something for everyone to enjoy and the event promises to be a great family day out.

From bouncy castles and obstacle courses to slides and other inflatables, they are sure to be a hit with the whole family.

Dunnikier Park Country Fayre is back this weekend. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

And for the little one there will be rides including the teacups and merry-go-rounds.

There will also be music and entertainment as well as local traders and food stalls and a chance to enjoy a pony ride and meet the alpacas.

Stuart Roy, from World of Parties, said: “It’s a well-loved weekend that we’ve proudly hosted for over 14 years and it’s set to be another fantastic couple of days.

“It’s a brilliant way to bring the community together, and the park really comes to life with families enjoying the fun.”

The event will run from noon until 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

All inclusive wristbands are available in advance, or pay on the day for wristband or tokens.

For more information visit www.worldofparties.co.uk