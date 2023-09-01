Muddy Boots, near Kingskettle, is set to close in October. (Pic: Google Maps)

Muddy Boots in Balmalcolm was put up for sale earlier this year, but a change of plan means the family that run the attraction have made the decision to close it permanently.

A post on the Muddy Boots Facebook page said: “As you may know Muddy Boots went on the market at the end of May. “Paddy and Treina have decided it is the right time in their lives to make some big changes.

“Family time is very limited and they don’t want to look back and regret not making a change while the boys are still at home.

“We have had interest from various parties, some who were looking to change the business and others who wanted to keep it as is.

“The main interested parties have taken some time to raise the funds needed in a difficult market to borrow in.

“This meant that over the summer our own circumstances changed and one of the partners/owners of Muddy Boots has decided to keep the premises, this will be to run their own business from the buildings.

“Therefore, as a family we have decided that we will close Muddy Boots.”

The cafe and shop will now close at 5pm on October 1.

The post added: “The indoor, outdoor play and coop will be open from 10am to 5pm, seven days a week, between October 2 and 13.

“We will be having a huge sale weekend on October 14 and 15, 10am to 5pm. The indoor play, coop area and jumping pillows will be open during the sale weekend too.