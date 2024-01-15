Popular Fife beach set to host second mass skinny dip for charity

Fifers are set to strip off for a second ‘noody dook’ for charity this summer.

The event takes place at Aberdour’s Silver Sands on Sunday, May 12, and the organisers are hoping for a bumper turn out of folk willing to strip off and go into the sea naked. Last year’s inaugural Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club event saw more than 130 people peel off and wade in, raising more than £3000 for charities in the process. It was believed to be Scotland’s first ever mass skinny dip, and the response has prompted Rotarians to dod it all again later this year.

Organiser Lee Walls said: “We hope that even more people take part this year. Peeling off in public is not to everyone’s taste, and perhaps there were some folk out there who thought about it last year, but thought they’d wait and see how the first one went before they took the plunge.

“The feedback from participants last year was overwhelmingly positive. Everyone enjoyed themselves, and many commented how liberating it was, what a sense of achievement it gave them, and what a boost it gave to their mental health - so we hope lots more people will come and take part in what will be both a challenge and a celebration.”

Over 100 naked swimmers took part in the 2023 Noody Dook (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The event will take place early in the morning from 6:00am to 8:00am, and it is open to anyone aged 18 or older- and participants need only get naked if they’re comfortable doing so. More details are available at the Rotary Club’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/CarnegieDunfermlineRC

Added Lee: “They might like to add to the fun by wearing colourful wigs, masks and face-paint.”

Prior registration via Eventbrite is mandatory, and costs £15. All but Eventbrite’s small handling fee is passed to Carnegie Rotary Club to be used to fund the many causes that it supports. These range from helping to eradicate polio disease to supporting victims of the war in Ukraine, providing education for poor children in Africa, and supporting disadvantaged people right here in West Fife.