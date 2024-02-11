News you can trust since 1871
Popular Fife coastal car park closed after storms trigger rock falls

A popular coastal car park in Kirkcaldy has been closed after rocks tumbled down on to it in recent storms.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:45 GMT
Access to Pathhead Sands car park has been restricted while staff from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) assess the damage.

A number of rocks have been dislodged and now litter the access road to the car park, while large parts of it are also under water after more heavy rain and strong winds in recent days. The trust has advised visitors that the car park remains closed.

