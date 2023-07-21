News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Popular Fife fishing spot set to close down –after being hit by rising costs

The doors to a popular fishing spot in Fife are set to close for good.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read

Stenhouse Fishery bosses have confirmed that the water near Burntisland will close at the end of this month due to rising costs. Boats are out of the weather and all future bookings are cancelled. A rare “any method fishing” opportunity when bank fishing will be allowed is also coming to an end.

The fishery has been part of the landscape for 60 years , and its closure is a blow to local enthusiasts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The owners, who took over last March, said in a recent post on Facebook they had decided to call it a day at Stenhouse Reservoir “due to rising costs..”

Stenhouse Fishery near Burntisland has operated for over 60 years (Pic: Nigel Duncan)Stenhouse Fishery near Burntisland has operated for over 60 years (Pic: Nigel Duncan)
Stenhouse Fishery near Burntisland has operated for over 60 years (Pic: Nigel Duncan)
Most Popular

They added: “We would like to thank all of our customers for their loyalty. We have made some amazing friends along the way and had some great laughs to say the very least. We would also like to thank Roderick Low and his family for giving us the opportunity to begin with and helping us along the way, we would also like to thank everyone who helped out at the fishery allowing us some salmon fishing days in the spring.”

They have started to sell off the boats - the fishery had 13 - and all other equipment.

,

Related topics:FifeFacebook