Stenhouse Fishery bosses have confirmed that the water near Burntisland will close at the end of this month due to rising costs. Boats are out of the weather and all future bookings are cancelled. A rare “any method fishing” opportunity when bank fishing will be allowed is also coming to an end.

The fishery has been part of the landscape for 60 years , and its closure is a blow to local enthusiasts.

The owners, who took over last March, said in a recent post on Facebook they had decided to call it a day at Stenhouse Reservoir “due to rising costs..”

Stenhouse Fishery near Burntisland has operated for over 60 years (Pic: Nigel Duncan)

They added: “We would like to thank all of our customers for their loyalty. We have made some amazing friends along the way and had some great laughs to say the very least. We would also like to thank Roderick Low and his family for giving us the opportunity to begin with and helping us along the way, we would also like to thank everyone who helped out at the fishery allowing us some salmon fishing days in the spring.”

They have started to sell off the boats - the fishery had 13 - and all other equipment.