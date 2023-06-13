The former Fife Arms Hotel in Milton of Balgonie is on the market with an asking price of £240,000. It is the only food and drink business in the village, and most recently traded under the ‘Thistle Dae Nicely’ brand. It is up for sale due to a change in the personal circumstances of the current owner.

As the Fife Arms Hotel, it was a thriving small hotel, but closed last year.

It is being marketed by Scottish Business Agency, which said: “It had a great reputation locally with visitors from across Scotland. The restaurant served a traditional menu alongside a cocktail offering which quickly became popular with the village and further afield. Unfortunate health circumstances led to the business ceasing trade and the owner moving to another sector of work.”

Up for sale: the former Fife Arms Hotel in Milton of Balgonie

The hotel, which sits on the village’s Main Street, has a 50-cover restaurant bar, three en-suite rooms and a car park, plus a two-bed flat for the owners.

Added SBA: “The property requires modernisation in order to be successfully operated as a small hotel once again. With the right input, it could certainly become a thriving hub for the village once again as there is potential for a food and drink offering alongside the accommodation.

“The property could also lend itself to alternative use subject to planning. A committed operator would do well in this premises, the combination of accommodation, food and drink would be popular for tourists, contractors and locals.”

Full details at https://scottishbusinessagency.co.uk/business/milton-of-balgonie/