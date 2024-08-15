Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A long-established Fife restaurant has announced it is to close after 18 years in business.

The doors to the Room With A View in Aberdour will close at the end of September after the owners said the challenges facing the hospitality sector had made it increasingly difficult to operate. Family matters also sat at the heart of a decision that was taken “with a heavy heart.”Room With A View ,a family run fish restaurant and seasonal hotel, occupies a stunning location on Hawkcraig Point which overlooks the River Forth, and was a hugely popular go-to destination for many diners.

Owner Hannah Norman announced the closure in a post on the business’ Facebook page.

She said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closure of Room with a View restaurant, effective as of September 28. After 18 wonderful years, this decision has not come lightly, the business has been a significant part of my life and a cherished establishment for many in our community.

Room With A View has announced its closure (Pic: Google Maps)

“Unfortunately, the current economic climate has posed numerous challenges for the hospitality industry, and we have faced many financial constraints that have made it increasingly difficult to operate. Additionally, my personal circumstances have led me to prioritise family at this time.”

Hannah also paid tribute to her staff and customers, adding: “We have had the privilege of serving countless loyal customers; you have made our restaurant a vibrant part of this community. We will carry fond memories of the laughter, celebrations, and special moments shared within our walls.

“This closure marks the end of an era, but I remain hopeful for the future.”