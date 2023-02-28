The impact of the August 2020 storm left the path at the Braes in Kinghorn in a precarious state for walkers, many of them passing through as they walked between Aberdour and Kirkcaldy, as well as locals heading down to the town’s beach.

The issue has been highlighted on a number of occasions by local councillor, Kathleen Leslie, and this week she confirmed the work had been done.

The Conservative who represents Kinghorn, Burntisland and Western Kirkcaldy, welcomed the safety improvements.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie at the repaired Braes in Kinghorn

She said: “I don’t know if it was my persistent emails and complaining that something had to be done or that Fife Council had suddenly realised it was time to address this, but either way I am delighted.”

The storm had quite an impact on the town, causing a landslip and damage to the handrail on the lower path. This has been an ongoing concern to residents, there was so much uncertainty as to when repair work would be carried out.

Cllr Leslie added: “The storm destroyed a section of the fencing along the pathway making it precarious for walkers.

“Closing the path off was not the answer and the barriers installed by the council were removed on more than one occasion. Kinghorn is a beautiful town that attracts people from across Fife and further afield in the summer and walking along The Braes is a joy.”She continued: “I know I have gone on and on about this but it was important to see the work carried out because the community wanted to see their pathway accessible and safe again. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Community Council who kept it on their agenda and the Council officers who carried out the work.”