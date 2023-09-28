Popular Kirkcaldy eatery relaunches in new High Street premises
Jock’s Grill House opened its new High Street premises at the end of August. The Kirkcaldy restaurant has enjoyed a busy first few weeks and it hopes that the move will present more opportunities.
Ross Anderson, owner of the restaurant, said: “We’ve moved to a much busier corner and the premise is licensed as well so we can sell alcohol and we can do a bit more with live music”.
Jock’s puts on music every weekend and hope to continue to offer this. Ross said that plans are in the pipeline for a launch party, but first he wants to get used to the new surroundings. He said: “We’ve done a few things in the past. I’m going to do a launch party as well but I want to find our feet first.
“We’re going to do the launch with bands and DJs all weekend. I’ve not set a date for that yet, but hopefully once we find our feet a bit”.
The restaurant has proven popular in Kirkcaldy and Ross puts this down to the intentional atmosphere he’s sought to create.
He explained: “That atmosphere we’ve created, it’s kind of warm and welcoming. I’ve tried to make it so that everyone who comes here feels welcomed. No matter what age people are”.
A new booking system put in place has seen Jock’s packed out most nights since the re-opening. Ross said: “It has been mobbed. We started an online booking system and we’ve been pretty much fully booked every night since opening. So it’s been really good”.
Jock’s can now boast a drinks licence which allows them to move away from bring your own bottle into the bar trade.
In preparation for the change, Jock’s has created a brand new cocktail menu whilst also offering a range of beers, ciders, wines and spirits.
This is the latest reinvention for the business, which previously operated as a vegetarian and vegan cafe under the name Anderson’s from 2019. The change to Jock’s Grill House came in 2022, trading from Kirk Wynd.