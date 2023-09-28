News you can trust since 1871
Popular Kirkcaldy eatery relaunches in new High Street premises

A popular Kirkcaldy eatery has opened the doors to its new premises and will now serve alcohol.
By Callum McCormack
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Jock’s Grill House opened its new High Street premises at the end of August. The Kirkcaldy restaurant has enjoyed a busy first few weeks and it hopes that the move will present more opportunities.

Ross Anderson, owner of the restaurant, said: “We’ve moved to a much busier corner and the premise is licensed as well so we can sell alcohol and we can do a bit more with live music”.

Jock’s puts on music every weekend and hope to continue to offer this. Ross said that plans are in the pipeline for a launch party, but first he wants to get used to the new surroundings. He said: “We’ve done a few things in the past. I’m going to do a launch party as well but I want to find our feet first.

Owner Ross Anderson said Jock's has enjoyed a busy first few weeks at their new location (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Owner Ross Anderson said Jock's has enjoyed a busy first few weeks at their new location (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Owner Ross Anderson said Jock's has enjoyed a busy first few weeks at their new location (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
“We’re going to do the launch with bands and DJs all weekend. I’ve not set a date for that yet, but hopefully once we find our feet a bit”.

The restaurant has proven popular in Kirkcaldy and Ross puts this down to the intentional atmosphere he’s sought to create.

He explained: “That atmosphere we’ve created, it’s kind of warm and welcoming. I’ve tried to make it so that everyone who comes here feels welcomed. No matter what age people are”.

A new booking system put in place has seen Jock’s packed out most nights since the re-opening. Ross said: “It has been mobbed. We started an online booking system and we’ve been pretty much fully booked every night since opening. So it’s been really good”.

Ross said he hopes to be able to expand their live music offering (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Ross said he hopes to be able to expand their live music offering (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Ross said he hopes to be able to expand their live music offering (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Jock’s can now boast a drinks licence which allows them to move away from bring your own bottle into the bar trade.

In preparation for the change, Jock’s has created a brand new cocktail menu whilst also offering a range of beers, ciders, wines and spirits.

This is the latest reinvention for the business, which previously operated as a vegetarian and vegan cafe under the name Anderson’s from 2019. The change to Jock’s Grill House came in 2022, trading from Kirk Wynd.

