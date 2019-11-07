Popular Kirkcaldy gala at risk of collapse

Gallatown Gala and Community Group is at risk of collapsing if volunteers don’t come forward.

The group runs a range of events, including the local family gala, as well as school holiday activities, and the community lunch Bite n Blether and family dinners.

It is now appealing for local people to join its management committee – it needs a chairman, vice-chairman and secretary.

Debbie Kelly, community development worker with Kirkcaldy YMCA, said: “The group has achieved so much since it started just six years ago.

“There’s no denying that the area has its challenges, but there’s a wealth of willingness too.”

The group wants to hear from anyone who can work on their own initiative and who is a good team player, considerate of others’ ideas and opinions.

Any management or business skills, campaigning, fundraising, administrative or IT skills would also be welcome – members are supported by the Kirkcaldy YMCA and will be offered training relevant to the role.

The role would suit someone who has around five hours per month to spare. The group meets monthly, and other duties may take up to one hour per week.

Debbie added: “The committee brought back the gala which has gone from strength to strength every year.

“Folk of all ages have really benefited, not just mentally and physically ,but emotionally too.

“This community has a big heart – people enjoy getting involved in the activities, sharing their skills and passions.

“If the group can’t find people with the skills it needs to help the good work continue and has to fold, it would be a huge blow to so many people in the Gallatown area and possibly put a strain on other organisations in Kirkcaldy.”

If you are interested in joining the committee, you can get details from Kirkcaldy YMCA, tel (01592) 645530, or email, debbie.kelly@ymcakirkcaldy.co.uk.