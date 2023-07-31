Popular Kirkcaldy High Street art and gift shop closes doors and moves online
Gail Cadogan has run her jewellery and gift shop, My Cherry Pie, in the east end of the street for the past six years, and said the decision to make the move was not an easy one to make - but one that would free up more time to focus on art work and jewellery design. The change was made at the weekend.
The shop has been one of the success stories of a revived east end of the High Street, and was one of the first to sign up to the ShopAppy online initiative in 2020.
Gail said: “I very much appreciate and thank all my amazingly loyal and supportive customers. I do not want to jump on the bandwagon called ‘the death of the High Street’ - I am sure so many people will do that for me.
"This is a combination of a personal and financial decision for me and I have thoroughly enjoyed the six years I have spent in The Merchants Quarter.
“There are some amazing businesses in Kirkcaldy and we need to celebrate and support them instead of condemning them.”
“I am not closing the business. I will still be making copper enamel jewellery, bowls and art pieces. It is time to make some changes that will allow me to be a lot more creative and develop both my jewellery designs and my art therapy work in ways I would not be able to do on top of running a bricks and mortar shop.