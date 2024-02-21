Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Zara Clelland took over the Wheatsheaf Inn on Tollbooth Street, Kirkcaldy at the end of January. She said that she “instantly fell in love with the place” when looking at pubs to take over.

She explained: “It's quirky, it's got character. There's so much potential for this place. I did a bit of research prior to coming here and before I saw it. It used to have a big live music vibe about it, that's what it was kind of known for. I love pub-pubs – a traditional proper pub with live music, so we're trying to bring all that back.”

Zara, who is working with “right-hand man” and her aunte, Caroline McRae, said that she hopes to soon be able to open up the kitchen to offer up traditional pub food.

The Wheatsheaf Inn - Tollbooth st - KIRKCALDY - Fife - credit- Fife Photo Agency

She explained: “At the moment the kitchen isn't usable but there is something in place through Admiral Taverns. They're going to get it sorted so that we can start food again. It will be proper home-cooked traditional pub food.”

The dog-friendly pub will also look to run a number of events throughout the year, including pub quizzes and charity events. The official launch party will take place on Friday, March 1 with a night of live music and comedy.

The Wheatsheaf is the only pub within Kirkcaldy High Street’s pedestrianised area. It spent much of 2023 closed, before opening again in October of last year as Admiral Taverns sought a long-term licensee.

Grainne Hayes, business development manager at Admiral Taverns, said: "We are delighted to welcome Zara to the Wheatsheaf Inn. She has a very clear vision to ensure the pub sits at the heart of Kirkcaldy, offering residents a traditional community pub that everyone feels welcome at.

Zara Clelland said “instantly fell in love with the place” (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)