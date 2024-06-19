Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes Development Group Fun Day is set to take place this weekend.

The popular event is back on Saturday, June 22 and promises to be another great day out for the family.

Running from noon until 4pm the fun day will feature a range of activities and stalls with something for everyone to enjoy.

Among the day’s activities will be inflatables, beat the goalie and sumo wrestling provided by Bruce Entertainments, face painting, petting zoo, information stalls and charity stalls.

The family fun day, hosted by Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes DG, returns this weekend with something for everyone to enjoy. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Throughout the afternoon a series of displays by community groups are also planned in the arena including Stages dance school pupils, Golden Gate Tai Chi and Kuro Iwa Ryu Jujitsu.

Refreshments will be available from Papa Pasta, The Wifey’s Snack Can and Michelle’s Icy.

Money raised on the day will help fund community events in the future, but it’s not just about fundraising. The event is about having fun and finding out what support is available in the community.

The first event was held by the Rabbit Braes Development Group and the Linton Lane Centre back in 2013. Following its success it was decided to host the event annually, and organisers have been working hard to grow it year on year. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 put a stop to the event for a few years, but everyone at Linton Lane and the Rabbit Braes were delighted to bring it back for the community last year.

Wristbands will be £10 for unlimited rides and under 3s will play for free.