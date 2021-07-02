Popular scarecrow competition to return to Fife village next weekend
The annual Scarecrow Festival will return to Elie next weekend, it has been announced.
The Elie Fayre Day Group announced that the festival will take place from Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 18.
As a result of Covid restrictions, the event was postponed from its usual May Bank holiday spot until the summer, replacing Elie Fayre Day itself.
The organisers have many entries this year, so Fifers are urged to visit and explore the village and decide which is their favourite scarecrow. In a change to the normal format, there will be no public vote this year, but the winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will be announced on the final day.
The Elie Fayre Day Group has been running for over 37 years and relies on the support of residents and businesses. Any money raised is donated to local organisations and charities, and last year supported the village floral displays, Elie Primary School and the East Neuk Food Bank.