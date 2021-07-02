Popular scarecrow competition to return to Fife village next weekend

Batman was a previous entry to the scarecrow competition.

The Elie Fayre Day Group announced that the festival will take place from Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result of Covid restrictions, the event was postponed from its usual May Bank holiday spot until the summer, replacing Elie Fayre Day itself.

The organisers have many entries this year, so Fifers are urged to visit and explore the village and decide which is their favourite scarecrow. In a change to the normal format, there will be no public vote this year, but the winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will be announced on the final day.