Post Office: Fife burgh gets new Post Office with longer opening hours
Dysart has been without a facility since the previous Postmaster resigned from the business in January, and the High Street branch closed.
Now, the Post Office has confirmed that the service is to be restored.
It is moving into Premier Store, 94-98 Normand Road, and the doors opened last week. It’s opening hours will be significantly increased to Monday to Sunday from 9:00am to 10:00pm - almost double the previous operating hours.
A Post Office counter is alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.
Robert Sharp, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are pleased to have restored service as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The extended opening hours give more choice as when to visit.”
Last year, nine Post office branches were closed, with closures hitting customers in Leuchars, Newport, St Andrews, Ladybank, Balmullo, East Wemyss and Thornton.