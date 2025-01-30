Post Office unveils new service within Kirkcaldy shop
It opens at the Day-Today store in Wilson Avenue from 1:00pm on February 28.
The Post Office has been working with Payzone UK to launch the new service for the ‘KY2 5’ area of the Lang Toun.
It is one of their ‘Drop & Collect’ branches which offers Post Office services from a handheld device. Customers will be able to make bill payments, top up their mobile, as well as arrange prepaid parcel collections and returns. The service will be available 7 days a week from 7am – 9.30pm.
A wider range of Post Office services is available from nearby branches at Sauchenbush Post Office on Bennochy Road and Templehall Post Office on Dunearn Drive
