Post Office unveils new service within Kirkcaldy shop

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Jan 2025, 07:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new Post Office service is set to launch in Kirkcaldy.

It opens at the Day-Today store in Wilson Avenue from 1:00pm on February 28.

The Post Office has been working with Payzone UK to launch the new service for the ‘KY2 5’ area of the Lang Toun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is one of their ‘Drop & Collect’ branches which offers Post Office services from a handheld device. Customers will be able to make bill payments, top up their mobile, as well as arrange prepaid parcel collections and returns. The service will be available 7 days a week from 7am – 9.30pm.

A wider range of Post Office services is available from nearby branches at Sauchenbush Post Office on Bennochy Road and Templehall Post Office on Dunearn Drive

Related topics:Post OfficeKirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice