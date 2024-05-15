Posthumous award for David Potter at Celtic's awards night in front of 12,000 fans

David Potter was honoured at Celtic's player of the year awards (Pics: Submitted)

A Kirkcaldy author who wrote over 35 books about Celtic Football Club was awarded a special posthumous award at the club’s Player of the Year Awards held in front of 12,000 fans at the OVO Arena in Glasgow.

The late David Potter was a lifelong fan of the Hoops, and his first book in 1996, Our Bhoys Have Won the Cup!, celebrated Celtic’s 30th Scottish Cup win. He also penned a biography of footballer Bobby Murdoch. David was a stalwart member of the Joseph Rafferty Celtic Supporters' Club and well-known to many friends there, and the capacity crowd witnessed his award in recognition of his incredible range of contributions to the history and events of the club.

His wife Rosemary said in receiving the presentation on his behalf: "David was an amateur dramatic actor all his life and would have been thrilled, touched and very proud to have his contribution to Celtic history recognised on such a large stage in front of such a large audience. It is just a pity that he could not be here to accept this in person."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...