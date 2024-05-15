Posthumous award for David Potter at Celtic's awards night in front of 12,000 fans
The late David Potter was a lifelong fan of the Hoops, and his first book in 1996, Our Bhoys Have Won the Cup!, celebrated Celtic’s 30th Scottish Cup win. He also penned a biography of footballer Bobby Murdoch. David was a stalwart member of the Joseph Rafferty Celtic Supporters' Club and well-known to many friends there, and the capacity crowd witnessed his award in recognition of his incredible range of contributions to the history and events of the club.
His wife Rosemary said in receiving the presentation on his behalf: "David was an amateur dramatic actor all his life and would have been thrilled, touched and very proud to have his contribution to Celtic history recognised on such a large stage in front of such a large audience. It is just a pity that he could not be here to accept this in person."
In the Lang Toun, David was a much loved author, historian and community stalwart. He wrote on the town’s personalities and history in his blog on 100 Years Syne in Kirkcaldy each week. Among his many other interests were as scorer in Falkland Cricket Club - a new memorial scorebox is to be built there in his name - and acting in the Auld Kirk Players for over 50 years, including the first "Summer Shorts" , which is to have a 2024 version in two weeks' time in the Hunter Hall.
