Power cut hits Fife school as pupils prepare to sit exams
Pupils at a Fife school sitting exams had to contend with a power cut this morning.
It happened at Kirkcaldy High School and hundreds of students were sent home. Only those sitting exams remained in the building.
The power cut hit homes and businesses across the KY2 postcode area, including companies based in the nearby Hayfield Industrial Estate. Scottish Power said the issue has now been resolved.
