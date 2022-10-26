The Bairns Group, which delivers sessions not only in the Lang Toun but also in Leven and Leuchars, aims to create a safe place for parents and their children where they can come and share their experiences without judgement.

The playgroup is the brainchild of Kirkcaldy mum Laura Dryburgh, who came up with the idea after losing her job during lockdown.

The group offers all the usual fun play time for kids who attend whilst allowing new parents to make new friends and socialise.

David Torrance MSP visited The Bairns Group. From left to right, Rebecca and Peyton West, Samantha and Arron Reekie, Laura Dryburgh, David Torrance MSP, with Emily and Alfie Kerr.

Laura said: “I created the group just over a year ago as I had lost my job during lockdown and on maternity leave.

“As my maternity leave was coming to an end, I was applying for jobs and hadn't really got anywhere.

“A lot of people were asking me to bring back the old group as I used to run a similar group because nothing was on in the town for families due to lockdown restrictions.”

Since its creation the group has become hugely popular but more recently Laura has been visiting local care homes with the children after seeing a similar project on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The care home visits idea came before lockdown,” she said.

“I remember watching a Channel 4 programme about children who visited a care home and thought I would love to do that.

“The sessions are incredible, seeing how the babies and children can bring the room to life.

“There were people slumped in armchairs not saying a word then before you know it the residents are smiling and singing - the first time we did it I had to leave the room as it was extremely emotional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura added that the group’s visits to care homes not only benefitted the residents but the children as well.

She continued: “There is something special about holding a baby as their touch and comfort is something these residents might not have felt in years.

“Babies are also being exposed to different people, hearing different songs and becoming comfortable with people who may be different from people in their own family – it is teaching generations to live without judgement.”

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance met with the group last week to present Laura with a Parliamentary Motion congratulating her for her achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “What Laura has achieved with The Bairns Group is truly inspirational and has quite rightly won an award for her efforts.

“Becoming a new parent can be a very scary prospect and any option these families have to get out and about to meet others in the same situation can only benefit everyone involved.

“Not only is Laura helping new families she is also helping care home residents who may have not held a baby for many years helping to spark old memories of when they were new parents.

“It was my absolute pleasure to present Laura and The Bairns Group with a Parliamentary Motion, and I wish her and the group all the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad