Praise for Fife school after scooping top honour in Sunday Times’ Good Schools Guide
The accolade saw St Leonards in St Andrews attain the highest rank for A*-B grades - the International Baccalaureate Diploma equivalent. This ranks the co-educational boarding and day school above every other Scottish independent secondary school, for results equivalent to A*-B at A Level.
Simon Brian, head teacher, said: “I am incredibly proud of the students, and of St Leonards, on the announcement of this news. St Leonards is all about shaping well-rounded individuals and leaders for the future, and we achieve this aim by emphasising personal development alongside academic achievement.
“Members of our school community, known for their warmth, strong values and caring relationships, play a crucial role in fostering an inclusive environment for each of our pupils. High-quality teaching and learning are central to our approach, ensuring every single young person receives the support needed for academic excellence, and our success is driven by a culture of ambition and growth, rigorous academic programs, and a relentless commitment to high standards and hard work. “
St Leonards is an all-through International Baccalaureate School, and the comparison is made based on A Level and/or IB results in the sixth form. The Good Schools Guide analyses academic results data from schools across the UK before generating league tables to help and inform parents considering education for their children. This is not the first time that St Leonards has come out top in the awards - it claimed first place in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022.