A Fife school has been named the Scottish Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance 2024 (A-level) by The Sunday Times’ Good Schools Guide.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The accolade saw St Leonards in St Andrews attain the highest rank for A*-B grades - the International Baccalaureate Diploma equivalent. This ranks the co-educational boarding and day school above every other Scottish independent secondary school, for results equivalent to A*-B at A Level.

Simon Brian, head teacher, said: “I am incredibly proud of the students, and of St Leonards, on the announcement of this news. St Leonards is all about shaping well-rounded individuals and leaders for the future, and we achieve this aim by emphasising personal development alongside academic achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Members of our school community, known for their warmth, strong values and caring relationships, play a crucial role in fostering an inclusive environment for each of our pupils. High-quality teaching and learning are central to our approach, ensuring every single young person receives the support needed for academic excellence, and our success is driven by a culture of ambition and growth, rigorous academic programs, and a relentless commitment to high standards and hard work. “

St Leonards was named top academic school in the awards announced last week (Pic: Larry Bray)