A long-established Kirkcaldy nursery has been given a good report after an inspection.

The Daisychain Nursery Limited, which is based in Commercial Street, was rated ‘good’ across a host of categories by Education Scotland following a recent visit.

Inspectors said: “We are confident that the setting has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.”

The nursery is privately owned and works with Fife Council to provide funded early learning and childcare. It has two nurseries accommodated across three adapted buildings on both sides of the residential street - children under three are located together and children aged three to five are located directly across the road. Both include a secure outdoor learning space, while a family and sensory room has been added recently.

The nursery can accommodate 67 children at any one time, and, at the time of the inspection, there were 114 on its roll.

The inspectors listed a number of key strengths.

It said children in all playrooms were happy and enjoyed their learning. They benefited from close attachments with practitioners who know them well, and play very well alongside each other across the extended day.

Senior leaders and practitioners also make a strong team - they are “cohesive, flexible and work very well together.”

The report noted: “Led by senior leaders, practitioners provide high quality care for children taking account of their needs and preferences. They are calm and nurturing. This helps children settle and enjoy their learning experiences.”

The arrangements for transitions are effective and take account of the needs and preferences of parents. Families benefit from the opportunities to be involved in their children’s learning and take part in special events across the setting.

It added: “The proprietor and senior leaders work well together to ensure the long-established setting plays an important role within the local community. Senior leaders are highly committed to maintaining and improving continuously the service they provide to families.”

Areas for further improvement noted by the inspectors included a need for senior leaders to establish systematic approaches to self-evaluation; and to continue to develop effective approaches to planning, assessment and tracking processes.

The report added: “This will provide them with clearer information about children’s progress and ensure children make the progress they are capable of.”