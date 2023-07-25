Praise for team at heart of flax mill restoration at Silverburn Park in Leven

She visited the venue ahead of work starting officially next month. The project, led by Fife Employment Access Trust and supported by volunteers and trustees, has been backed by multi by the Scottish Government, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Fife Council and Historic Environment Scotland.

It aims to deliver the overall vision for Silverburn’s regeneration – to create a unique community space, that works for the community, and that the whole community can be truly proud of. The final result will be a visitor centre and community hub offering jobs, training, space for retail and creativity, alongside a hostel for visitors coming to the area on the new Levenmouth Rail Link.

Ms Gilruth said: “It is fantastic to see the progress which the Flax Mill Restoration Project has made since my last visit in July 2021. I was deeply saddened by the passing of Brian Robertson earlier this year, who played such a pivotal role in moving the project to fruition.

Jenny Gilruth MSP with Duncan Mitchell from FEAT (middle) and representatives from Clark Contractors (far right and far left). The Silverburn Park Flax Mill is scheduled to open in Easter 2026. (Pic: Submitted)

“My visit was a welcome opportunity to meet with staff to hear about how Brian’s legacy is continuing through the progress at the park. It was also great to see families enjoying the camping pods and the campsite, with beautiful views of the Forth. The staff and volunteers and Silverburn are a credit to the local community - their determination has paid off and now the real work of bringing the Flax Mill back to life can finally begin”.

Duncan Mitchell, chief executive at FEAT, said: “We are so excited that works are set to get underway on the flax mill next month after so many years of planning and fundraising. We have to give a huge shout out not just to the large grant funders who’ve made it possible but also to so many members of the local community who have made donations or said “keep the change” when buying from our café – it’s been an incredible team effort.”