Pre-loved pop-up shop launches at Kirkcaldy hotel

A pre-loved pop up shop opens its doors at a Fife hotel this weekend.

The event is being run by Elaine Davies personal stylist at Stylish Touch and Loraine Walker Couture , and takes place from midday to 4:00pm with a £2 admission or a donation to a brain tumour charity or Kinghorn Community Centre

Elaine said: “We were having a walk one day when Loraine said I need to move a lot of fab clothes that were sample garments from fashion shows. She suggested a pop up shop as she also had lots of great clothes from her own wardrobe that weren’t being worn - many other women will be in the same situation.” That led to a post on Facebook which sparked an excellent response and led to the event at Oswald House Hotel.