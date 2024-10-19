Pre-loved pop-up shop launches at Kirkcaldy hotel
A total of 20 vendors will be at Oswald House Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, October 20 selling pre-loved clothes, mainly women’s, but there are some for men.
The event is being run by Elaine Davies personal stylist at Stylish Touch and Loraine Walker Couture, and takes place from midday to 4:00pm with a £2 admission or a donation to a brain tumour charity or Kinghorn Community Centre
Elaine said: “We were having a walk one day when Loraine said I need to move a lot of fab clothes that were sample garments from fashion shows. She suggested a pop up shop as she also had lots of great clothes from her own wardrobe that weren’t being worn - many other women will be in the same situation.” That led to a post on Facebook which sparked an excellent response and led to the event at Oswald House Hotel.
