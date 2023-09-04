Visitors to Rothes Hall, Glenrothes, can also read a letter penned by a survivor on the rescue ship, Carpathia, which gives an immediate, first-hand account of the tragedy. It was written by Noel, Countess of Rothes, of Leslie House on the outskirts of present-day Glenrothes, and sent to her husband, Norman, the 19th Earl of Rothes who was anxiously awaiting her arrival in New York to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The Countess, who was widely praised for her heroism during the disaster, also gifted the watch to Able Seaman Thomas Jones as a thank-you for saving her life. In return, the crewman presented the Countess – whom he described as the ‘Plucky Little Countess’ – with a wooden plaque displaying the number eight taken from the lifeboat.

A fourth Titanic-related exhibit is included in the display – a China saucer produced exclusively for the ship by its owner, the White Star Line. Identical to those on the ill-fated voyage,it was a ‘spare’ ready to replace any breakage had the Titanic not perished in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912.

All four items form part of the Leslie-Rothes collection, on permanent loan to Glenrothes and Area Heritage Centre from the trustees of Clan Leslie Charitable Trust. The Centre recently relocated to Rothes Halls, having been closed since the start of the pandemic.

The number plate, letter and saucer were last on show in March 2020, and the watch at a Titanic centenary exhibition in 2012. All of the objects will stay on display after the play. The production by Isosceles Theatre focuses on White Star Line chairman, J Bruce Ismay, who escaped the stricken ship, leaving some 1,500 passengers and crew to perish.

Linda Ballingall, who chaires Glenrothes Heritage Centre, said: “We’re thrilled that we can exhibit these treasured objects once more and offer people such valuable insights into the tragedy.”

