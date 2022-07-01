‘Predatory’ man jailed for serious sexual offences in Fife

John Todd was found guilty in June of a number of offences, including rape, against three different women.

The 34-year old, from the Fife area, was sentenced to five years and 10 months imprisonment at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Detective Sergeant Lauren O’Neil of Fife Division’s Rape Investigation Unit said: “Todd is a predatory and dangerous man who has committed a variety of serious crimes against a number of different women over a protracted period of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Todd was sentenced today

“It is thanks to the courage of the women who came forward that he has been now been found guilty of his crimes and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed.