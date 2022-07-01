‘Predatory’ man jailed for serious sexual offences in Fife

John Todd was found guilty in June of a number of offences, including rape, against three different women.
The 34-year old, from the Fife area, was sentenced to five years and 10 months imprisonment at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Detective Sergeant Lauren O’Neil of Fife Division’s Rape Investigation Unit said: “Todd is a predatory and dangerous man who has committed a variety of serious crimes against a number of different women over a protracted period of time.
“It is thanks to the courage of the women who came forward that he has been now been found guilty of his crimes and the cruelty of his behaviour has been exposed.
“I would like to commend the women for their bravery throughout this investigation and court proceedings. Hopefully the verdict will help them move forward.”