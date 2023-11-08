Prestigious award for Fife wildlife artist
His paintings were selected for two, separate juried exhibitions in the USA this year and the launch of his book ,From The Bird’s Mouth, at the end of last year resulted in it being voted fourth best bird book of 2022 and was shortlisted for the Gaelic Literature Awards.
Originally from Wormit, Derek works between his studios in Balmerino in Fife, and in the Isle of Skye.
He said: “I am extraordinarily fortunate to have so much inspiration on my doorstep here in Fife. There is so much wildlife and varied landscape close at hand that there is no end to great ideas for new paintings.”
Derek exhibits each year with Open Studios North Fife in May and in his annual exhibition at Gallery An Talla Dearg in the Isle of Skye in August-October but his paintings are sent to exhibitions and private collectors around the world.
“This year I had over 20 paintings shipped overseas to collectors – it’s funny to think of my paintings of birds, lochs and mountains scattered in countries across the world.”