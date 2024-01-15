Community nurses with a collective service of more than 250 years have been honoured at a special evening.

The staff from Kirkcaldy-based Abbotsford Care were honoured by the Queen Nurse Institute (QNIS) at an event held at the Dean Park Hotel in the town at which Josie Murray, QNIS trustee, public health consultant and clinical fellow, presented the special award. The ceremony also showcased the dedication and unwavering commitment of the nurses, who have played a crucial role in the care home community. Each nurse shared their inspiring journey, emphasising how their roles have fundamentally shaped their identities.

Awards went to: Joan Taylor, MBE - 25 Years in community nursing, 60 years in nursing; Hazel Dunsmuir (24 years ); Wendy Boyle (23 years); Gerry Kane (27); Suzanne Docherty (30 years); Elspeth Steele (37 years); Fiona Campbell-Mowatt (27 years); Zail Tejada (23 years) and Heather Sneddon (33 years).

Abbotsford Care reached out to QNIS Scotland to nominate them for recognition. After a thorough submission and verification process by the QNIS committee, 10 nurses were awarded prestigious QNIS certificates for their remarkable contribution to community nursing in Scotland. Each nurse was also presented with a distinguished Queens Nurse badge.

The evening featured a celebratory meal organised by company founder, Karen McKechnie.