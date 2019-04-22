Prestigious new director for Fife Opera

Fife Opera is celebrating the addition of a prestigious new director for its forthcoming show.

Members are delighted to welcome Vanessa Condutti for its production of La Traviata by Verdi.

It takes place at Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre in November.

You may also be interested in:

{https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/exxon-apology-as-mossmorran-flaring-belches-black-smoke-across-fife-1-4912491 ExxonMobil apologise after unplanned flaring|click here}

{https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/business/major-kirkcaldy-development-set-to-begin-1-4911684 Major Fife housing development finally set to start|click here}

{https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/politics/universal-credit-is-a-nightmare-say-fife-groups-1-4912705 Impact of Universal Credit a ‘nightmare’|click here}

Vanessa is a graduate of the University of Seville, where she studied opera and theatre direction and while there directed opera with the Seville Conservatory, which was televised nationally.

She has worked in Trieste, Seville and Milan as well as Edinburgh in various directing and stage management roles.

The group, which has been entertaining audiences in the Lang Toun for over 40 years, issued an appeal for a new director last month, and was delighted when Vanessa decided to come on board.

Alistair Digges, musical director, said: “I am hugely looking forward to working with Vanessa on this opera. Her ideas for the show are so exciting and I think everyone’s going to have great fun working with her.

La Traviata is one of the most famous and well loved operas and Vanessa has some very novel ideas for the production, which will be revealed to the company shortly when it resumes rehearsals on May 1 in the Hunter Hall.

They are open to all, and anyone wishing to join or contact the company can email secretary@fife opera.org.uk or speak to Eleanor at 07796 091376.