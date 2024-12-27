Prestigious Queen’s Nurse award for Fife nurse’s leading role in Health Hut initiative
Irene Scott, who works at Inverkeithing Medical Group and lives on a family farm in Fife, was recognised for her exceptional work, including her pivotal role with the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution’s (RSABI)s pioneering Health Hut initiative.
Since its launch in 2023, it has provided hundreds of farmers with free health checks and confidential wellbeing advice at auction marts and agricultural events across the country.
The initiative has now grown to involve a team of around a dozen healthcare professionals, all with a shared passion for agriculture. Operating at auction marts and shows, the Health Hut delivers services such as blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol and diabetes testing, and mental health support -offering vital health checks and wellbeing advice to Scotland’s agricultural community in locations where they feel comfortable.
Irene’s dedication to this and other community nursing work has been recognised with this coveted accolade from the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS). The Queen’s Nurse award is presented to outstanding community nurses who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and excellence in patient care and nursing practice. The award dates back to the 1880s and recognises modern nurses carrying forward its legacy by addressing contemporary healthcare challenges.
She said: “To be named a Queen’s Nurse is an incredible honour. Working with RSABI has allowed me to combine my professional skills with my connection to farming, and I’m thrilled to see the Health Hut making such a positive impact in agricultural communities across Scotland.”
Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, attended the ceremony and praised her commitment.
“Irene has put her heart and soul into making the Health Hut a success,” she said. “Thanks to her efforts, and the support of other nurses and doctors, the initiative has successfully grown to reach farming communities across Scotland, bringing health and wellbeing directly to them in a way that is accessible and welcoming. Irene’s passion for improving the health and wellbeing of farmers has been truly inspiring.”
