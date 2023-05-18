Price tag revealed as one of Kirkcaldy’s best known hotels goes up for sale
One of Kirkcaldy’s best known hotels is up for sale.
The Victoria Hotel is being marketed by specialist hospital business agents, Drysdale and Company, with a price tag for offers over £895,000.
The 21-bedroom hotel was once the home of renowned furniture business manufacturer, Alexander Henry McIntosh, whose company, AH McIntosh, was one of the Lang Toun’s prominent employers for generations.
It was run for over three decades by the Caira family before they sold it to Dunfermline based City Hotels in 2016 for around £850,000.
The hotel comprises 21 bedrooms, a lounge bar, two dining rooms and a function room, alongside a large private car park, and it has been one of the go-to venues for functions and landmark events for families, community groups and businesses since its conversion from a private home shortly after the end of World War II. It continues to be a popular place for golf groups visiting the Kingdom as well as weddings and funerals.
The selling agent said:“The Victoria Hotel presents an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to take over a well-established small hotel which has an excellent reputation for the provision of functions and private events, close to Kirkcaldy town centre.
“Its prospectus said all the rooms have recently been upgraded to a high standard so any buyer would require “very little capital expenditure” and added: “The business continues to trade well being part of a family group of hotels. The customer base is a mix of leisure, corporate and function based bookings.”