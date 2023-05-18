Price tag revealed as one of Kirkcaldy’s best known hotels goes up for sale

The Victoria Hotel is being marketed by specialist hospital business agents, Drysdale and Company, with a price tag for offers over £895,000.

The 21-bedroom hotel was once the home of renowned furniture business manufacturer, Alexander Henry McIntosh, whose company, AH McIntosh, was one of the Lang Toun’s prominent employers for generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was run for over three decades by the Caira family before they sold it to Dunfermline based City Hotels in 2016 for around £850,000.

Victoria Hotel, Kirkcaldy

The hotel comprises 21 bedrooms, a lounge bar, two dining rooms and a function room, alongside a large private car park, and it has been one of the go-to venues for functions and landmark events for families, community groups and businesses since its conversion from a private home shortly after the end of World War II. It continues to be a popular place for golf groups visiting the Kingdom as well as weddings and funerals.

The selling agent said:“The Victoria Hotel presents an excellent opportunity for a purchaser to take over a well-established small hotel which has an excellent reputation for the provision of functions and private events, close to Kirkcaldy town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad