Pride of Scotland: Fife dad recognised for Outstanding Bravery after risking his life to pull a man from a burning car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fife man who pulled a man from a burning car has been recognised for his bravery.

Asif Iqbal was driving to work along the A919 near Leuchars when two cars crashed in front of him.

As a blaze broke out, he and three other motorists, including military personnel from the nearby army base, rushed to see what they could do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asif, 43, dragged the occupant of one of the vehicles to safety just as the motor caught fire during the incident in 2022.

Outstanding Bravery award winner Asif Iqbal with his family and presenters Barry McGuigan MBE and Jim Watt MBE. (Pic: Alasdair MacLeod)

On Monday he was rewarded for his bravery, winning an award for Outstanding Bravery at the Pride of Scotland Awards.

Speaking about the incident, Asif said: “The fire surrounded the cars quite fast. We sat the guy down on the pavement before we knew it the whole car was engulfed in flames.

"Both cars burned out really, really bad. We were all in total shock. It was pretty extreme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed for three hours following the incident and three casualties were taken to hospital.

Asif Iqbal won the Outstanding Bravery award at the Pride of Scotland Awards 2024. (Pic: Alasdair MacLeod)

Asif, a scientist, added: “I’ve got three kids and I was thinking about what people would do if this had happened to me.

"Life is so fragile and this was very scary.

"You don’t leave the house to go to work thinking you’re going to pull someone from a burning car. But things happen and everybody has to chip in and do their part to help.”

Asif was presented with his award by boxing legends Barry McGuigan and Jim Watt at a red carpet awards dinner in Glasgow on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pride of Scotland Awards, sponsored by TSB, celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

Teenager Kaylnn Donald was one of the two recipients of the Teenager of Courage award this year.

Kaylynn, 13, was brutally attacked on a school bus by a group of bullies as she travelled home from Bell Baxter High School in October.

Alongside fellow award winner Abbie Jarvis, from Glasgow, Kaylynn waived her anonymity to speak out following violent bullying attacks that shocked the nation, backing a campaign to support victims of youth violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Wyllie, a former headteacher and creator of The Daily Mile, was the third Fife resident to receive an award.