Pride of Scotland: Fife dad recognised for Outstanding Bravery after risking his life to pull a man from a burning car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Asif Iqbal was driving to work along the A919 near Leuchars when two cars crashed in front of him.
As a blaze broke out, he and three other motorists, including military personnel from the nearby army base, rushed to see what they could do.
Asif, 43, dragged the occupant of one of the vehicles to safety just as the motor caught fire during the incident in 2022.
On Monday he was rewarded for his bravery, winning an award for Outstanding Bravery at the Pride of Scotland Awards.
Speaking about the incident, Asif said: “The fire surrounded the cars quite fast. We sat the guy down on the pavement before we knew it the whole car was engulfed in flames.
"Both cars burned out really, really bad. We were all in total shock. It was pretty extreme.”
The road was closed for three hours following the incident and three casualties were taken to hospital.
Asif, a scientist, added: “I’ve got three kids and I was thinking about what people would do if this had happened to me.
"Life is so fragile and this was very scary.
"You don’t leave the house to go to work thinking you’re going to pull someone from a burning car. But things happen and everybody has to chip in and do their part to help.”
Asif was presented with his award by boxing legends Barry McGuigan and Jim Watt at a red carpet awards dinner in Glasgow on Monday.
The Pride of Scotland Awards, sponsored by TSB, celebrate ordinary people doing extraordinary things.
Teenager Kaylnn Donald was one of the two recipients of the Teenager of Courage award this year.
Kaylynn, 13, was brutally attacked on a school bus by a group of bullies as she travelled home from Bell Baxter High School in October.
Alongside fellow award winner Abbie Jarvis, from Glasgow, Kaylynn waived her anonymity to speak out following violent bullying attacks that shocked the nation, backing a campaign to support victims of youth violence.
Elaine Wyllie, a former headteacher and creator of The Daily Mile, was the third Fife resident to receive an award.
Elaine received the Lifetime Achievement Award for creating the Daily Mile, a simple but brilliant fitness initiative which is now followed by more than five million children all over the world.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.