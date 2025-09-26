Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces £40m funding to help transform two Fife neighbourhoods

Fife is set to receive up to £40 million from the UK Government to fund regeneration projects in two of its communities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that up to £280 million would be shared among 12 Scottish local authorities under the Pride in Place programme.

Fife Council will receive the £40 million over the next ten years to be spent in two local areas.

The money can be used by the council for a wide range of regeneration projects including revitalising high streets and town centres, preserving local heritage, providing housing, creating jobs, boosting productivity and skills, improving health and well-being, creating new transport links, providing education and opportunity and improving safety and security.

This latest cash boost for the Kingdom is in addition to the multi-million £ fund already secured for Kirkcaldy.

Mr Starmer said: “For too long, people have watched their towns and streets decline – powerless to stop boarded up shops and neglected parks. That ends now.

“We’re investing in the UK’s future, by backing the true patriots that build our communities up in neighbourhoods across every corner of the country. Because it’s people who bring pride, hope and life to our communities.

“This is a huge investment, but what matters most is who decides how it’s spent: the neighbours, volunteers and parents who know their communities best – the people with real skin in the game.

“We’re choosing renewal over decline, unity over division. This is our Plan for Change in action – giving power and pride back to the people who make Britain great.”

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said: “We are providing almost £300 million new direct investment to local authority areas to revitalise local communities. The UK Government will be working with local partners to deliver economic growth and l see these improvements made to communities up and down Scotland making them even greater places to live, work and play.”