She was at the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther to mark the completion of the £1million, five-year conservation of Reaper - the last of the great first-class Scottish herring luggers, and tour the newly developed whaling and zulu galleries.

The improvements are part of a wider museum development programme aimed at engaging more people with the past, present and future of Scotland’s fishing industry.

The Princess Royal, who last visited the museum in 2021 for its 50th anniversary, was welcomed by Fiona Robertson, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, and met her hosts, Jane Ryder, chair of the Scottish Fisheries Museum Trust; and Ian Goodyear, managing director.

Princess Anne chats to guests at the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther (Pic: Contributed)

She toured the new galleries, and met students and staff from Waid Academy, and museum trustees and supporters before boarding Reaper where she met the volunteer crew, drawn from the museum’s boat club, and heard more about the conservation of this rare survivor from the golden age of sail.

The Reaper is now fully restored to seagoing condition and, crewed and supported by the volunteers, had just returned from the first summer sailings since 2016. The Princess Royal unveiled a plaque to commemorate the visit.

Mr Goodyear, said: “It was our pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness to officially mark completion of the conservation of our much-loved historic flagship, the Reaper. We were also delighted to have the opportunity to present our newly improved galleries and for Her Royal Highness to meet so many of the staff and volunteers who are vital to the work of the Museum.”

