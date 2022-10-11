Princess Anne's helicopter lands in Fife public park on visit to town
Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, arrived in Fife by helicopter today, and landed in a public park on an official visit.
Her helicopter touched down in Memorial Park, Thornton, to the surprise of locals and passers-by.
She then transferred to a waiting car to make the short journey to the headquarters of the International Fire and Rescue Association in the town.
Witnesses captured her arrival around lunchtime today.
The association is highly regarded for the work it does providing training and equipment from its Fife base to support firefighters and emergency services across the world.