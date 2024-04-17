PROCESS: New Fife project strives to sensitively mark pandemic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She has named the project PROCESS, and her role is to co-create something collaboratively with communities across Fife to respond to a difficult period in our lives.

A series of free, bookable, and drop-in workshops are being delivered across Fife. Participants will explore the language (Floriography) associated with plants to express emotions in a non-verbal way and will create art using plant-based materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By gathering materials from the landscape, participants are learning immersive, process-based activities which encourage relaxation, improve mood, and encourage people out of isolation.

Participants at the workshops create botanical inks from plants and food.

The workshops come about after 18 months of engagement with communities across Fife listening to individuals' unique experiences from this challenging time. Ideas were collected to mark this experience in a way which would resonate with people across the Kingdom.

Katie explains: “Many ideas were offered during the initial engagement phase, and areas of overlap started to emerge. Most participants noted a decline in their mental health, their self-confidence, and feelings of isolation. There was an overwhelming desire to create something with a positive legacy, something which invests in people, and which is supportive in terms of their wellbeing.

“People shared how important the daily permitted hour outdoors became to their wellbeing. But also, how this habit was so quickly abandoned as life started to return to normal. They were keen to create something collectively which celebrated Fife’s varied landscapes while encouraging healthy habits such as slowing down and reinstating regular time spent outdoors. All in a way which enabled reflection and a chance to process how our lives changed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This period of co-creation will culminate in the creation of a bespoke publication called PROCESS. This will be a collection of images, reflections, words, and fragments that offers ‘how-to’ details to undertake further exploration. This publication will be gifted to appropriate organisations across Fife, as well as being free to access online.

Katie Fowlie, artist and educator.

Katie is continuing to host a series of free community workshops during the coming months as public drop-in events, alongside those offered to community groups and key workers. For updates, please follow ‘Remembering Together Fife’ on Facebook and Instagram.

‘Drop-in’ events are being hosted by: Kellie Castle, May 18 and 25 (11am – 3pm), The Larick Centre, May 20 and 27 and June 3 (1pm – 2.30pm).

Bookable workshops [PROCESS: The Art of Foraging] started in Kennoway on April 16, and then take place in Buckhaven on April 19, Leven on April 25 and Methil on May 4. Katie will be collaborating with Jayson Byles from East Neuk Seaweed to offer cooking demonstrations and create botanical inks from foraged finds. These workshops are supported by Lateral Lab with additional funding from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.