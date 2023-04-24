News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
8 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
8 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
9 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
10 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
11 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Proclaimers’ hit song 500 Miles dropped from King Charles' Coronation playlist

Fife’s finest, The Proclaimers, may have pledged to walk 500 Miles, but they won’t get one step along the King’s coronation after reports they were ditched from a playlist for the royal celebrations.

By Allan Crow
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST

Craig and Charlie Reid’s classic song was included in host of classic songs by British artists for the ceremony on May 6.

But the duo, who grew up in Auchtermuchty, appear to have been dropped after recent anti-royal comments apparently sparked complaints. Their song was good enough to feature in the hit film Benny & Joon, their music lit up Shrek, and has been celebrated in the stage play and hit film Sunshine on Leith, but Charles and Camilla won’t hear if they happen to tune in. Instead they’ll get songs from Queen, The Beatles, Tom Jones and David Bowie to name but four.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tracks were selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as a suggested street party soundtrack on Spotify. It spanned some 27 songs. Now it has 26, but The Proclaimers, who were last in Fife for a sold out gig at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, are unlikely to be unduly worried by the apparent snub.

The Proclaimers (Pic: Michael Gillen)The Proclaimers (Pic: Michael Gillen)
The Proclaimers (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

Thirty-five years after the song’s release, 500 Miles remains one of their most popular tracks, and celebrated whenever it is played.

If you want to hear 500 Miles, the good news is it will be sung even louder at the band’s forthcoming big top tent shows at Leith Links, and if Charles and Camilla want a ticket they’ll struggle - both shows sold out almost immediately.

Related topics:King CharlesFifeCoronation