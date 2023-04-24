Proclaimers’ hit song 500 Miles dropped from King Charles' Coronation playlist
Fife’s finest, The Proclaimers, may have pledged to walk 500 Miles, but they won’t get one step along the King’s coronation after reports they were ditched from a playlist for the royal celebrations.
Craig and Charlie Reid’s classic song was included in host of classic songs by British artists for the ceremony on May 6.
But the duo, who grew up in Auchtermuchty, appear to have been dropped after recent anti-royal comments apparently sparked complaints. Their song was good enough to feature in the hit film Benny & Joon, their music lit up Shrek, and has been celebrated in the stage play and hit film Sunshine on Leith, but Charles and Camilla won’t hear if they happen to tune in. Instead they’ll get songs from Queen, The Beatles, Tom Jones and David Bowie to name but four.
The tracks were selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as a suggested street party soundtrack on Spotify. It spanned some 27 songs. Now it has 26, but The Proclaimers, who were last in Fife for a sold out gig at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, are unlikely to be unduly worried by the apparent snub.
Thirty-five years after the song’s release, 500 Miles remains one of their most popular tracks, and celebrated whenever it is played.
If you want to hear 500 Miles, the good news is it will be sung even louder at the band’s forthcoming big top tent shows at Leith Links, and if Charles and Camilla want a ticket they’ll struggle - both shows sold out almost immediately.