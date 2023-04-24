Craig and Charlie Reid’s classic song was included in host of classic songs by British artists for the ceremony on May 6.

But the duo, who grew up in Auchtermuchty, appear to have been dropped after recent anti-royal comments apparently sparked complaints. Their song was good enough to feature in the hit film Benny & Joon, their music lit up Shrek, and has been celebrated in the stage play and hit film Sunshine on Leith, but Charles and Camilla won’t hear if they happen to tune in. Instead they’ll get songs from Queen, The Beatles, Tom Jones and David Bowie to name but four.

The tracks were selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) as a suggested street party soundtrack on Spotify. It spanned some 27 songs. Now it has 26, but The Proclaimers, who were last in Fife for a sold out gig at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, are unlikely to be unduly worried by the apparent snub.

The Proclaimers (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Thirty-five years after the song’s release, 500 Miles remains one of their most popular tracks, and celebrated whenever it is played.