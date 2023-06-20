The inpatient service at the Kirkcaldy hospital moved to a dedicated area within the women and children’s unit prior to the pandemic as part of a programme to optimise the use of healthcare facilities in Fife.

Works to enhance the physical environment were initially due to begin in 2020, but were delayed due to lockdown. The project resumed last year and led to the creation of a bespoke triage clinic, new waiting area, five side rooms, and a four-bed bay area, which increased the number of in-patient beds within the ward to nine.Soundproofing and signage were also improved. The design of the enhanced unit was informed by feedback from gynaecology patients and clinician.

Claire Dobson, director of acute services, said: “The works have been in the planning for a long time, and I am really pleased to see the project now having come to fruition. With services continuing to normalise, we were able to look again at the project for gynaecology services and the plans developed prior to the pandemic. We received really valuable feedback from patients and clinicians, which has informed our planning to ensure the newly redeveloped unit is better able to meet the needs of people in Fife.

Staff at the gynaecological unit (Pic: Submitted)