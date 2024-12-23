Project which offers good food and company for older Fifers seeks help to expand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A call has been made for more volunteers to join a unique project in Fife that brings good food and company to older people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meal Makers wants to extend its reach across the Kingdom after four years in operation.

Its Food Train initiative pairs people who love cooking and are happy to share an extra portion of home-cooked food with an older person living nearby who appreciates a freshly-prepared meal and a chat. It is credited with helping to tackle malnutrition and loneliness locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one St Andrews woman has said that signing up was “the best thing she had ever done.”

Food Train member Rona Hutchinson, left, and volunteer cook Joyce McBride, both of St Andrews. PIc: Food Train)

Rona Hutchinson, 87,has been paired with volunteer cook Joyce McBride, 61, for about five years.

Rona, a widow since 2011, said: “Joyce is brilliant. She does a lovely job. Every day she visits is like Christmas because you never know what she’s going to bring. She’s worth her weight in gold. It makes such a difference when you know that someone is bringing you a nice meal in.

“Joyce cooks such a variety of things - and she makes lovely home-baked scones.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among Rona’s favourite dishes are Joyce’s sweet and sour chicken and fish and chips.

Joyce is a return golf shop manager who was also a professional chef for 17 years. “I love cooking,” she said. “Being involved with Meal Makers and coming to see Rona is just an excuse for me to make a little bit extra.”

The pair have developed a great friendship since they were matched up, with Joyce having seen an advert on social media looking for volunteers.

Joyce added: “Rona and my husband eat quite alike, so that’s helpful, but she is pleased with whatever I bring in. I try to do different soups and baking, which she enjoys. Being part of Meal Makers really is fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meal Makers is available to anyone over the age of 55 who would enjoy a home-cooked meal and some company. The day and time for sharing the meal is agreed between the Food Train member and the cook.

To find out more, call 0141 551 8118 or go to www.thefoodtrain.co.uk/how-we-help/meal-makers/ and follow the links.

Retired headteacher and Care Inspectorate officer Audrey Fairnie, 67, of Glenrothes, has also been volunteering with the organisation for about seven years and is paired with a lady who lives about 20 minutes away from her.

She spends time with her each Wednesday afternoon after dropping off her meal - and the pair often enjoy trips out together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Audrey said: “One of our favourite places is a small cafe in Falkland, called Cartsheds Coffee. The views from up there are stunning - looking over the Forth and towards Stirling.”

Speaking about why she got involved - and encouraging others to as well - Audrey added: “I’m a feeder. If there’s something happening in our family, I provide the food.

“I do get a lot out of volunteering myself. People are so nice and appreciative when you take them something to eat. It’s nice when that relationship develops. It’s not just getting food that’s good for older people, it’s the company too. It brings a little joy to somebody’s life.”

Older people’s charity Food Train is best known for its shopping services, which operate across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meal Makers, which is supported by the Scottish Government is one of the ways by which it can extend its mission to help over-65s to live better, healthier lives in their own homes - especially in areas such as Fife where it does not have a shopping branch.

Emma Black, who is currently overseeing Meal Makers for Food Train, said: “It is a great way of volunteering and having a positive impact on the lives of older people.

“By plating up just one meal now and then, calling in and delivering it, you are not only helping to ensure they eat well, but providing a little company which makes a real difference.

“If we can get more cooks across Fife on-board, we will be able to support even greater numbers of older people.”